Firas Jadallah, Regional Director of Genetec in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, spoke on the sidelines of announcing the results of the company’s report on the state of physical security for the year 2024 about how Genetec is enhancing and upgrading its solutions and services and his vision regarding the pivotal role that his company plays in building smart cities in the region and the company’s efforts in Customize its products and services to precisely meet the specific needs of the region.

Jadallah says that the Middle East is witnessing a boom in the growth of smart cities, as countries in the region are actively investing in transforming the urban landscape. Abu Dhabi ranks 13th globally out of 141 cities in the Smart Cities Index 2023, which highlights the leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

The NEOM project in Saudi Arabia also reflects the region's efforts in innovation and urban planning.

This growth reinforces the Middle East's position as a global hub for smart cities, reflecting the commitment to building resilient, future-ready urban environments that enhance efficiency and sustainability while meeting the evolving needs of residents and businesses.

He added that Genetech is preparing to play a decisive role in this promising era of smart cities. Our vision is to contribute to creating safer, more efficient and more connected urban environments in the region. And developing smart cities at a time when countries in the region are making great efforts to transform their economies from oil-based models to knowledge-based models.

Regarding Genetec’s role in the United Arab Emirates, Jadallah says that customizing security solutions for companies in the country is a process that depends on understanding the unique needs of each client. Because many enterprise customers have evolving requirements, we collaborate closely to develop custom features within our products and address the consumption gap by working with system integrators. Beyond the initial deployment of systems, we help bridge this gap through training programs and plans, ensuring customers maximize the full potential of their security investments. This approach not only enhances the effectiveness of existing systems, but also creates opportunities for future growth and expansion of services.

Genetech Artificial Intelligence Technologies

Jadallah said that Genetech has a subset of artificial intelligence called deep learning for purpose-built solutions, which relies on identifying trends and dependencies between features in the data itself, such as examining video clips for a specific period of time to find all the footage.

Automating people counting to get an alert on maximum occupancy in a building, or knowing when customer lines are getting too long to improve service and analyzing data from many different IoT sensors and different security and business systems to improve operations.

Regarding the most prominent developments of Genetec in the coming months, Jadallah says that the future of video surveillance will witness tremendous transformative developments, and we at Genetec are at the forefront when it comes to pioneering innovations.

We anticipate a landscape in which AI-driven analytics and automation redefine security operations, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness. Genetec is committed to pushing these boundaries, and delivering the latest developments in the coming months.

