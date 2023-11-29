Regional Democratic Party, here is the new secretariat

In the end the regional Democratic Party gave itself its own secretariat. Unitary, voted unanimously by all the currents and sub-currents (and there are quite a few), but in the end Silvia Roggiani he took her home (not without a case, still unsolved). For the composition, please refer to the bottom of the piece. There are many well-known faces, from Bruno Ceccarelli, city councilor, to Diana De Marchi, from Miriam Cominelli to Marco Esposito, from Mattia Palazzi to Matteo Mangili. In short, many different souls. And to each one he delegates his responsibility. The most important are certainly the coordination of the secretariat in Ceccarelli, the deputy secretariat in Matteo Rossi, the Local Authorities in Irene Zappalà. One is missing, though. That to Pietro Bussolati, who challenged the Roggiani-Capelli ticket by going for unity at a regional level over Roggiani, but breaking at a metropolitan level by supporting Santo Minniti with his incredible result of 35 percent. Here, for Pietro Bussolati rumors wanted the fundamental delegation of organizational manager. However, this did not happen. According to rumors collected by Affaritaliani.it Milan, in fact, Bussolati, after long negotiations with his faction, was given the delegation to Participation and Events, following the unpacking of the delegation of head of the organisation. Yet this is not there on the regional federation’s website. Why? And why isn’t it there even though the secretariat was voted unanimously with all the delegations?

Regional Pd, the strangeness of the indouble tasks

Another oddity concerns the double assignments. There are two communication coordinators, two training coordinators, two department coordinators and two program implementation coordinators.

The members of the Regional Secretariat of the Lombard PD (voted by the Regional Directorate in its first meeting of 11/27/2023, permanent guests are included)

Bellini Michele (European Politics)

Bianchi Camilla (Third Sector and Movements)

Bortolotti Alberto (Territorial cohesion)

Bussolati Pietro

Ceccarelli Bruno (Secretariat Coordinator)

Cominelli Miriam (Agenda 2030)

De Marchi Diana (Regional Coordinator of DonneDem)

Esposito Marco (Innovation clubs and projects)

Fragomeli Gian Mario (Regional Deputy Secretary; Economy; Relations with Institutions and Trade Associations; Security)

Galeone Pietro (Coord. Departments)

Haraigue Nadira (Programme Implementation Coord.)

Mangili Matteo (Annual Party Conference)

Mottinelli Pier Luigi (Mountain areas)

Osculati Roberta (Volunteering and Social Initiatives)

Palazzi Mattia (Lombardy 2028 Laboratory Connection)

Pivanti Edoardo (Communication Coord.)

Ponti Gigi (Training Coord.)

Redolfi Marco (GD Regional Secretary)

Roggiani Silvia (Regional Secretary)

Rossi Matteo (Regional Deputy Secretary; Environment/Labour Pact; Ecological conversion)

Santagostino Pretina Sara (Training Coord.)

Silvestrini Margherita (Coord. Departments)

Sitzia Michela (Programme Implementation Coord.)

Vallacchi Roberta (Communication Coord.)

Zappalà Irene (Local Authorities)

