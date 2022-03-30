Regional councils There is an air dispute over the generous meeting fee – the MP who demanded a reduction in the fee was expelled from the negotiations

The unreasonably high fees of politicians led to a dispute and the expulsion of one MP from the negotiations.

Negotiations The meeting fees for the Vantaa and Kerava welfare areas were in conflict on Tuesday.

Member of Parliament for the Left Alliance Regional Council Group Pia Lohikoski (left) reported to a message service on Twitter that he had been thrown out of the negotiations.

The Left Alliance proposed waiving annual fees.

Negotiations As a result, the majority of the regional council wanted to reduce meeting fees as proposed by Liike Nyt, ie the annual fees of the members of the regional government and the presidency of the regional government and regional council were reduced by 10 per cent.

In practice, the annual fees fell slightly above the annual fees paid by Vantaa.

In the original proposal, an annual fee of EUR 8,530 was envisaged for the chairmen of the regional government and council. After the reduction, the annual fee fell to EUR 7,677.

The proposed annual fee of EUR 5,330 for the 17 members of the regional government fell to EUR 4,797.

In addition to the annual fees, there will be meeting fees of more than 300 euros.

The remuneration debate was preceded by a weekend by the chairman of the left-wing parliamentary group and the regional commissioner. Jussi Saramon (left) output.

In his Twitter post, he wondered about the rationale for annual fees when the workload in Uusimaa doesn’t even include specialty care.

Saramo’s tweeting seemed annoying to other groups of politicians.

Regional Council at the meeting, it was pointed out from other groups why the Left Alliance had not woken up to the need for change earlier, for example at the regional government meeting last week.

According to Lohikoski, the Left Alliance group only met last Sunday, and the group formed its position there.

“Of course, not a single regional government representative can walk across a group. And the regional government is not the place where the matter is decided, but the regional council, ”says Lohikoski.

In his view, the level of fees should have been negotiated between the regional council groups before the regional government meeting.

“The negotiation situation on Tuesday was, frankly, strange. Apparently other groups were embarrassed by the handling of the award proposal, ”Lohikoski doubts.

Because meeting fees had become two proposals for change, with a round of group chairmen on Tuesday, followed by internal group negotiations.

After the group meetings, Lohikoski informed the group leaders’ meeting that the Left Alliance would in principle remain in favor of eliminating annual fees and would not support Liike Nyt’s proposal.

“After that, there was no desire to continue negotiations with us.”

Chairman of the largest group in the Regional Council Lauri Kaira (Kok) noted that other groups would continue negotiations on the basis of a motion by Movement Nyt.

“The Left Alliance announced that they would take their own proposals to the hall, so there didn’t seem to be room for negotiation,” Kaira describes.

At a meeting of the regional council, the proposal of the Left Alliance was lost by a vote of 7 to 62. Support for the Left Alliance Representative of the Movement for Power.

Thereafter, the 10% cut proposed by the Movement Nyt and supported by the Christian Democrats was adopted unanimously.