Regional councils The timetable for the preparations for the war is so tight that the regional commissioners will begin their work immediately after the election: “March begins in full swing”

The timetable for the transition to welfare areas is so tight that, in practice, the work of the delegates will begin quickly after the election and the confirmation of the election result.

Soon after the everyday life after the regional elections on Monday, the work of the newly elected regional commissioners will also begin.

The term of office of the regional councils will officially begin on 1 March. However, the timetable for the transition to welfare areas is so tight that, in practice, the work of the delegates will begin quickly after the election and the confirmation of the election result.

“There’s a lot going on between election day and the start of regional councils,” says the director of change for the implementation of welfare areas. Ville-Veikko Ahonen from the Ministry of Finance.

Preparation progresses along two lines. On the other hand, the regional commissioners and deputy regional commissioners prepare for their future work by participating in training and induction.

“Council groups are also organized, both nationally and locally. In other words, at the level of the whole country, ie all regional commissioners elected from one party and, on the other hand, the delegates of one welfare area of ​​a certain party come together to think about things, ”says Ahonen.

“Some of the welfare areas use the regional commissioners for political discussions even before the start of the official term.”

This is to be done, for example, in Kanta-Häme, where the regional commissioners will participate in the preparation of the welfare area’s administrative rules during the end of January and February. The Code of Conduct is a key instrument for governing the administration and operations, defining the political decision-making bodies and the structure of the civil service organization.

Read more: Harsh everyday life awaits new regional commissioners: The development of Sote services is waiting, because first there is a huge “exercise” ahead

At the same time the interim preparatory body for each welfare area will continue its work until the organization of the regional council. The work aims at the first meetings of the regional council and the decisions to be made at them.

“March then begins with a full rumble,” says Ahonen.

“Pretty much in many areas, the first meetings of the regional council are scheduled for the very first days of March. So the regional commissioners will not get very long peace of mind, and many will have to make big decisions on the first day. ”

Among other things, the recruitment of the head of the welfare area will be launched at the first meetings and a decision will be made on, for example, the organizational model and the budget process.

“The preparatory bodies have made strict work plans for the regional councils,” says Ahonen.

In the first regional councils are also organized at their meetings. The chairman of the regional council is elected, and the members of the regional government and other political institutions defined in the statutes are appointed.

There are a lot of statutory decisions in the March meetings. For example, by the end of February, municipalities must report to the welfare area on the premises used for social and health care or rescue services, movable property, contracts and responsibilities.

The regional councils will receive these reports on their table during March and will decide on their transfer to the welfare area and the responsibility of the welfare area.