Regional councilor Joe Formaggio (FdI) posts a photo with a machine gun in his hand: “On the side of the lobbies”. It’s controversy

Joe Formaggio, regional councilor of Fratelli d’Italia in the Veneto Region was overwhelmed by criticism due to a photo posted on social media. The councilor had a photo taken during a fair in Veneto, in which he holds a rifle. Formaggio had issued a statement in which he said “on the side of the lobbies”.

The note – reported today by local newspapers, including The Gazette – was harshly contested by opposition advisers, who described it as serious that the Fdi exponent had himself portrayed with a machine gun in his hand.

Adding to the criticisms is Formaggio’s statement that he visited the exhibition “representing the Region” and that he also brought his son there.

The councilor also added that it is “better to take him to the arms fair than leave him at home to watch the crap of Sanremo”.

The president of the regional council at the Lega level, Roberto Ciambetti, when asked about the matter, declared that he could not “make preventive censorship”, but announced “a policy for institutional sites and social networks”.