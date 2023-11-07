Genoa – Brawl this morning in the Regional Council, which opened with a minute of silence to remember the victims of the flood in Tuscany.

At the end of the minute’s silence, the opposition regional councilor Ferruccio Sansa took the floor, saying that “it is hypocritical to remember the victims in Tuscany with a minute’s silence when in Genoa they are considering approving regulations that provide for build pylons in the Bisagno stream“, referring to the Skymetro project.

The majority councilor Lilli Lauro replied saying she was “disgusted by such an intervention”, while councilor Vaccarezza asked for a formal sanction against Sansa.