Mexico City.- Regional chambers of the Electoral Court have rejected 183 of the 760 disagreement lawsuits presented by the Opposition to reverse the victory of deputations and senators.

While the Superior Chamber will analyze the challenges to the presidential election, the five regional chambers will resolve the appeals regarding the election to the Congress of the Union.

The Toluca Regional Chamber dismissed 115 appeals of the 167 that arrived in two sessions, considering that those who challenged were not the people entitled to do so, since they are representatives before the local, not district, boards, without having a power granted for other purposes.

“It is not admissible that he or the representative of a political party before the Local Council of the INE can exercise the powers that correspond to the people appointed before the District Councils, among others, those related to promoting the means of challenge in order to controvert acts issued by the electoral subdelegational bodies of the Institute.

“Clarifying that said procedural requirement does not constitute a formal, excessive or irrational requirement, but is in accordance with the principle of the aggrieved party that governs the means of challenge in electoral matters,” he argues to the court in his rulings.

The Xalapa Regional Court dismissed 21 of the 131 disagreement lawsuits that it must resolve. Most of them because they sought to annul boxes in certain districts to reverse the results of senatorial elections, when their request should have been made at the state level.

The Guadalajara Regional Court decided to dismiss 53 trials, of the 132 it received.

The PRD has pinned its hopes on the annulment of polling stations in the districts, in order to recover 200 thousand votes that can save it from the loss of registration.

While the Monterrey and Mexico City chambers have not met to analyze the nonconformity judgments, the first received 148 and the second 182.

This instance has until August 3 to resolve all the appeals they received and if they are rejected, they can appeal to the Superior Chamber of the Court, which has until August 19 to resolve.

The INE will have until August 23 to designate the multi-member councils, once there are no challenges to the majority results.

Since last week, the judges of the Superior Chamber began the resolution of 280 lawsuits of disagreement with the calculations of the election for the Presidency of the Republic, whose resolution will be before August 31.