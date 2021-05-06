The Governing Council approved this Thursday the Draft Law of General Budgets of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia for 2021, which amounts to a record number of 5,331 million euros. The bills increased by 578.2 million of euros compared to 2020, which represents a 12.2% increase, with the objectives of shielding public services, advancing the economic reactivation and facing the digital and sustainable transformation of the Region.

This historic budget specifically involves an investment of 15 million euros a day “in order to overcome the health, social and economic pandemic.” Of those 15 million euros a day, 11.5 million will go to shield essential public services. Thus, each day they will be invested 6 million euros in the health area until reaching an investment of 2,149 million euros, which represents an increase of 14%. 4 million will be invested in education euros per day to reach 1,588 million euros, while 1.5 million will be allocated to social services euros per day to reach 457 million euros (+ 12%). 2 million will be invested in the economic reactivation euros each day, while the remaining 1.5 million euros are allocated to other public services.

The Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Javier Celdrán, highlighted after the meeting of the Governing Council, that “it is an extraordinary budget at an extraordinary moment, which increases social and economic items to win the game from the pandemic and for the Region take cruising speed with a consolidated model as a space of freedom ».

State funding falls Funding from the Autonomous Financing System, which represents more than 70% of the budget, falls in these accounts at 92.4 million euros. “We continue to be the worst financed community in Spain, along with Valencia, with 2,509 euros per inhabitant compared to the 2,715 euros that the rest of the communities receive on average, something that places us at a clear disadvantage to face the way out of the crisis” he stressed the owner of the Treasury. “We demand that this unfair and outdated financing system that punishes us be changed once and for all, and that, in the meantime, a leveling fund be created that brings us equal to the average.” This decrease is offset by the authorization of a deficit of 1.1% of GDP, as well as the incorporation of two Funds to face the pandemic. The Covid 2021 Fund “which Minister Montero announced at the end of 2020 and about which we have not heard from again” and 101 million of the React-EU Funds, of the total of 258 that correspond to the Region and that will be executed in the period 2021-22.

More than half of the increase of 578.2 million in the Budget is led by the rebound in social spending, with 390 million euros higher than last year’s accounts. In relative terms, this is an increase of 10.3% in this block, which translates, for example, into an increase of more than 260 million euros to reinforce health and its response to the pandemic; almost 80 million euros more for education or 50 million more for social policies for the benefit of the elderly, disabled or vulnerable groups.

The 79% of the Budget (4,190 million) falls on the shielding of public services inherent to the Welfare State which are the responsibility of the Community. For its part, 13% is intended to promote economic reactivation (a total of 722 million) with actions such as aid for the unemployed and companies; while the remaining 8% corresponds to the rest of public services such as civil protection, relations with the local administration or public debt.

Celdrán indicated that “we increased the endowment for economic reactivation by 91 million, which will allow the deployment of new lines of support for the self-employed and entrepreneurs, especially in the sectors most affected by the pandemic: hospitality, tourism and commerce.” To back up this reactivation it will play a central role the Institute of Development of the Region (Info), whose budget allocation goes from 13.9 to 69.5 million euros, that is, 55.6 million more (almost a 400% increase). The commitment to tourism is also reinforced, with an increase of 35.1 million, reaching 50.5 in total.

Mar Menor and salary increases As in last year’s budget, the Mar Menor will have a leading place in the regional Accounts, with an endowment of more than 40 million euros that equals the effort made in 2020. A high part of this investment, more than 17 million euros, will be allocated to the protection and environmental recovery of the Mar Menor, more than 17.5 million euros to infrastructures and 8.5 million to the economic and tourist revitalization of its surroundings. In addition, the Bill contemplates a 0.9% salary increase for public employees of the regional Administration, “who will be, as always, the great architects of the actions that we are going to develop this year,” Celdrán said. On the other hand, the salaries of the high positions and the temporary personnel are frozen.

They denounce lack of commitment of the State



Javier Celdrán denounced in his speech the lack of commitment of the central government with the autonomous communities “to which we continue to be left out of any decision-making on the European Next Generation Recovery Funds.” In this sense, the head of the Treasury clarified that “they are rigorous social accounts, which do not fall into the temptation of including the European Next Gen Funds, because the State has not yet guaranteed us the transfer of the 2,400 million that we understand that we correspond ».

The counselor concluded by underlining that “the approved Budgets are the instrument to grow again, from a model of economic freedom that lowers taxes, reduces bureaucratic procedures and offers investors confidence to create jobs and wealth in the Region.”