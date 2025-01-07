The PSOE of Andalusia opens this Tuesday the deadline for submitting pre-candidacies for its General Secretariatwhich will last until Friday at 2:00 p.m. Juan Espadas, current secretary general, has been expressing his intention to run for reelection, although various sources indicate that he could step aside to make way for the vice president of the Government, María Jesús Montero.

Espadas has called this Tuesday a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to detail their position. In any case, the leader of the Andalusian socialists has made reference to those primaries in a message published this morning on his Twitter account:

“Today our primary process begins, which will lead to the 15th Regional Congress of the PSOE-A. All socialists will continue giving the best of ourselves to renew project and team and face the challenge of winning the trust of Andalusia, once again, in the next regional elections,” he expressed in that message.

Likewise, the general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León, Luis Tudancahas called this Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., a press conference in which he will give explanations about his resignation to present his candidacy to continue leading this socialist federation.

In this way, the way is clear for the mayor of Soria and provincial secretary, Carlos Martinezbe the sole candidate and the next leader of the PSOE in Castilla y León.

This Tuesday begins the deadline for the presentation of candidacies for the called primaries, although it is foreseeable that there will be no vote as there is only one candidate, so the Congress of the PSOE of Castilla y León (which will be hosted by the city of Palencia on the 22nd and 23rd of February) will focus on programmatic and the development of the team that Martínez will surround himself with in this year that remains at most for the Community to vote again.

Tudanca’s resignation to run again as a candidate for the General Secretariat of the PSOE of Castilla y León is preceded by the internal crisis opened on October 3when the Autonomous Committee of the PSOE approved with a large majority a calendar of primaries and Congress that was challenged by the Federal Committee of Guarantees of the PSOE, at the request of a group of militants, among others the provincial secretary of the PSOE of León, Alfonso Cendón and Javier Izquierdo from Valladolid, along with other charges.

Battle in Andalusia

For his part, the professor at the University of Seville Luis Ángel Hierro, a reference in the movement called ‘PSOE-A Reconstruction’has informed the party of his decision to formalize his pre-candidacy for the General Secretariat, warning that Espadas has been “electorally defeated in the last four elections” and defending his pre-candidacy to “promote the impoverished internal democracy.”

And some socialist representatives They have asked for a change of leadership in the Andalusian PSOE in recent weeks, although without proposing a specific name as an alternative to Espadas. Among those who have positioned themselves in favor of this replacement is the general secretary of the PSOE of Cádiz, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, who asked for “generosity” from the leader of the PSOE-A to “reconsider” his intention to run for re-election, while advocating that a “unity” candidacy be promoted that would not make primaries necessary.

Also in favor of a single candidacy – although without expressing explicit support for a specific name to lead it – the provincial secretary of the PSOE of Jaén, Francisco Reyes, has recently expressed himself. “If there is a consensus candidacy” to the General Secretariat of the PSOE-A, “better than better, around the person who decides,” he declared on December 30.

Among the names that have been most speculated on as possible alternatives to Espadas are that of the assistant secretary of Organization of the federal PSOE, the Jaén representative Juan Francisco Serranoand that of the first vice president of the Government, Minister of Finance and deputy general secretary of the PSOE, the Sevillian María Jesús Montero.