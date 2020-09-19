Regional banks Sparkassen, Volksbanken & Co are the first choice for many Germans. But the providers with the on-site touch differ enormously, our test shows. By Bernhard Bomke

Most Germans continue to trust their bank around the corner when it comes to money matters. Despite all the growth in modern, cheap and hip direct banks, smartphone banks and digital asset management – keyword: robo-advisors – savers, consumers and borrowers do most of their banking at regional institutions. These are essentially the savings banks as well as financial institutions organized as cooperatives such as Volksbanken, PSD banks and Sparda banks.

While large institutions like Deutsche Bank, Hypovereinsbank and Commerzbank had exactly 6,219 branches in Germany at the end of 2019, according to figures from the Deutsche Bundesbank, the cooperative banks had 8,471 and the savings banks had 8,971 branches. Savings banks and cooperative members cover almost three quarters of the bank branch network in Germany. The trend is falling, but still. The weakness for the regional banks is also reflected in other figures. At the end of 2018, there are no more recent figures, the Deutsche Bundesbank counted almost exactly 70 million checking accounts with the regional providers. In total there are 105 million of them in this country. That means that two out of three checking accounts people have with regional banks.

Banks for everyone



A look at the following figures also shows the great importance of the houses that advertise their proximity, regional identification and personal advice for the broad mass of the population: A good 60 percent of the almost 6.5 billion transfers in 2018 were made by regional banks for their customers. The value of these transfers in euros only corresponded to just under 23 percent of all transactions made in Germany. In other words: the customers of savings banks and cooperative banks have to deal more often with manageable amounts of money. This confirms the claim of many of these providers to be the bank for everyone. So specifically for the many millions, whose highest transfer amounts concern the apartment rent.







13 financial institutions tested



In order to find out what the regional banks have to offer their customers in addition to physical proximity, BÖRSE ONLINE has commissioned the German Customer Institute (DKI) to test various providers in the north, east, south and west of the republic for their qualities. The Düsseldorf institute took a closer look at 13 financial institutions, including eight savings banks, four Sparda banks and one PSD bank. The testers tapped the providers for their offers, the conditions – for example for accounts and loans – and customer service. First of all: Sparkasse KölnBonn won the first test of this kind. It landed in first place with the most points and the grade “very good” (see table below). Three other providers, all of them also savings banks, achieved the top rating. The bottom of the table was Sparda-Bank Baden-Württemberg with an overall rating of “satisfactory”.

In comparison, Sparkasse KölnBonn impressed with the best offer and the best customer service. The bank performed somewhat weaker in terms of conditions. Here it was only enough to rank 3. Among the positively rated aspects of the offerings of the Rhinelander are standards like these: Customers can do banking through a branch, by telephone and online. The bank’s apps can be used to check the account balance, make photo transfers and withdraw cash.

Test winner: Sparkasse KölnBonn



KölnBonner have five different current account types and four types of credit cards on offer. The credit cards all allow payment with the Apple Pay payment system. Classics such as savings books, overnight deposits and fixed-term deposits are just as much a part of the program as the option of opening a deposit for securities and savings plans.

Customers can take advantage of various loan offers – from consumer loans to car and student loans to home finance. If you are interested in pension products, you will find, for example, unit-linked pension insurance and Riester pension contracts in the list of options.

In customer service, the test winner scored with test callers granting employees the highest level of competence. In addition, the testers found the bank’s interlocutors to be exceptionally helpful and friendly. E-mail inquiries were answered comparatively quickly and almost always in full.

The fact that there was only one “good” in the “Conditions” category is due, among other things, to the rather average fees for checking accounts and credit cards as well as the rather high interest rates for loans – regardless of whether it is a personal or car loan. On the other hand, there is a plus for the low cost of managing a portfolio. They even do not apply if the customer has an active fund savings plan.

Bottom: Sparda-Bank BaWü



For Sparda-Bank Baden-Württemberg, it only reached last place in the overall ranking because the institute was the least convincing in terms of customer service and conditions. The offer, on the other hand, received a “good” rating in the test, which meant that it came third from last. The latter can be explained with many buts. The Stuttgart-based apps, for example, enable account balance inquiries and photo transfers, but do not allow you to withdraw money. The Swabians each have two types of checking accounts and credit cards in their program, but the credit cards neither support Google Pay nor Apple Pay. There is a call money account, but neither time deposit accounts nor savings books. Consumer loans and mortgage lending are included, but special car and student loans are not. Customers are well served with pension products and insurance.

In terms of conditions, the highest annual fee (like Sparda-Bank West) for a standard credit card is noticeable. The premium card with many extras, on the other hand, is comparatively cheap. The costs for the custody account are the highest in the test (as with all Sparda banks), but they do not apply after a trade in the quarter.

More deposits than savings accounts



In general, the test of the regional banks gave the impression that they are all something like a general store. But in detail, offers and conditions are very different. For example, only those who live or work in the bank’s business area can become customers of Sparda-Bank Munich. This condition does not apply to all other providers.

All banks have apps in their product range, but not all of them can do the same. A standard current account is only free of charge at Sparda-Bank Hessen without restrictions. A classic savings account can still be opened with ten test participants, and fixed-term deposit offers are available from eight banks. The option of opening a securities account is more common. That just doesn’t work at PSD Bank Munich.

Customers who value investing in stocks, bonds, funds, ETFs or certificates would do well to inquire in good time whether this is really possible with a bank. The same goes for loans and insurance. If this is important to you: Inquire beforehand what the banks have on offer.

It is also worth comparing the fees for checking accounts and credit cards. The price differences are big. This is most obvious with the annual fee for premium credit cards. The range here ranges from 99 euros (Sparda-Bank Hessen) to 280 euros (Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf). On the other hand, a comparison of the interest rates for savings books, daytime accounts and fixed-term accounts hardly reveals any differences. The range is from 0.00 to 0.30 percent. The bank around the corner does not change the misery of savers either. But there at least one can share it with a busy advisor.

