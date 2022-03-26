EP Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:44



The crisis caused by the rise in the price of energy, the lack of supplies and the war in Ukraine directly hit the automotive sector in the Region of Murcia, which called for the immediate start-up of Renewal Plans, both for new vehicles and electrical as used, during the ‘XXIX Technical Conference and Exhibition of Automobile Repair Workshops’.

The decline in car sales, said Alfonso Hernández Zapata, president of the Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs of Murcia (FREMM), affects the whole of a regional automotive sector that adds 2,300 companies and 9,500 jobs.

“For this reason, it is necessary to include their companies in the aid programs with new Renewal plans, including a second edition for used vehicles in which Murcia is a pioneer at the initiative of FREMM,” he added. A proposal that, highlighted Hernández Zapata, will encourage activity and, therefore, greater tax collection.

José de la Cruz López, president of the Regional Association of Automobile Repair Workshops (GRETAMUR-FREMM), stressed, for his part, that businessmen will complement public support with all kinds of initiatives. “We do not lose heart and continue working to overcome all the ills that affect us, looking for opportunities wherever they exist,” said the president of GRETAMUR-FREMM.

Specifically, he announced that the workshops will adopt the ‘Trusted Company’ seal to guarantee, with the highest demands, good practices before consumers and, above all, give visibility to those who comply with the law. With the same objective, FREMM demanded from the Autonomous Community that the second review of the ITV require a repair invoice from a legal workshop.

In another line, the president of the FREMM union announced that efforts will be intensified to provide specialized mechanics to the workshops, since the demand is high despite the courses and certificates of professionalism, which will be complemented with a higher degree of industrial vehicles. .

In this last area, he also announced the implementation of a Strategic Plan for Industrial Vehicles given its relevance in the Region of Murcia. The representative of the regional workshops showed, on the other hand, the permanent commitment to innovation and technology, indicating that they will now lead the aid for digitization, explained by the head of the Department of Business Innovation of the Institute of Development of the Region of Murcia , Antonio Romero, and the Finance Director of Profinanza and agent of KIT DIGITAL, José Mariano Orenes.

A leap into the digital space that will allow, in collaboration with CETRAA, to launch a free service so that workshops can be accredited and access the technical information of the vehicle manufacturer, which was explained by Ramón Casas, representative of the aforementioned national association of workshop leaders.

De la Cruz also advanced the work that is being carried out to guarantee the free choice of workshop, to which consumers have the right in the face of pressure from insurers, with services such as the multitarifier launched in collaboration with COTES and the legal services of FREMM.

He also urged the workshop owners to comply with the quality demonstrated by the sector with the new Law of Guarantees, which occupied another of the conferences, given by Joaquina Galindo Manzanares, head of the Consumer Inspection section. In addition, six technical talks and three practical demonstrations were held, including tractors and agricultural machinery for the first time.

Simultaneously, an Automotive Exhibition was inaugurated with the new lines of products, services and technologies of the sector in the FREMM Business Center. The exhibition will remain open through the virtual channel until April 1 at 12:00 p.m. and will close with a prize draw among all those people who visit in person and virtually the stalls that, among the more than 15, decided to donate products.

Organized by FREMM, GRETAMUR and the SME Accelerator Office, the events were attended by the presidents of the metal associations and guilds of AFACM (Bodywork), NEUMATIMUR (Tires), ACRAREM (Spare Parts), REMUR (Rectifiers), AVOMUR ( Used Vehicle) and AITEVEMUR (ITV).

The conference was part of the initiative of the Acelera pyme Offices set up throughout Spain by red.es, a public entity attached to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation through the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, which has a global budget of eight million euros, of which red.es will contribute 6.3 and the beneficiary entities the rest.