Katir from Muleño celebrates the bronze medal he won in the 1,500 at the World Championships in Eugene, on July 20. / EFE

Regional athletics is at its best. It will attend the absolute European Outdoor Championship, which will be held in Munich from August 15 to 21, with the largest representation in its history, and the highest level. Six athletes from Murcia have qualified to compete in this event, which will have 93 Spanish athletes. Heading the bill is Mo Katir, a brand new bronze medalist in the 1,500 at the last World Cup held in July in Eugene (Oregon). In the capital of Bavaria, however, the Asics Running middle-distance runner will not do a double, as he wanted, and will run the 5,000-meter test, a distance in which he is the current champion of Spain.

José Peiró, national coach, said that «Katir told us that he wanted to double at 1,500 and 5,000, but we let him know that it was complicated. At the time that it was necessary to decide, beyond knowing that it was convenient or not, I discussed it with his coach, and seeing the events there could be some option, but once communicated to the European Athletics Association there was no other decision.

Although in the list made public yesterday by Peiró there is no athlete who doubles in individual events, there are those who will go out on the track twice, as is the case of the sprinter from Aljucer Sergio López. The sprinter from the Sociedad Atlética Alcantarilla will be in the 4×100 relay, as he already did in Eugene, and in the first round of the 100 meter test.

The third athlete from the Region of Murcia who will travel to Munich with the Spanish team is the New Balance Team middle-distance runner, Mariano García. The one from Cuevas de Reyllo will compete for the first time in an outdoor European Championship.

three marchers



The march will be the discipline with the largest number of representatives of the Region. There are three who will travel to Germany in just two weeks: Miguel Ángel López [UCAM]Manu Bermudez [Athleo Cieza] and Ivan Lopez [FC Barcelona]. All of them, in addition to the discipline in which they stand out, have a coach in common: the ciezano José Antonio Carrillo. Manu and Miguel Ángel will compete in the 35-kilometre test.

The second was tenth in Eugene, where he smashed his own Spanish record in the distance (2.25.58). The sixth Murcian athlete in Munich is also the walker Iván López. The Yeclano will take the start in the 20-kilometre test.

Athletics will improve its largest representation in a European championship in Munich. At Barcelona 2010, where they had their best record until yesterday, the Spanish team attended with four athletes from the region: the walkers Juanma Molina and Miguel Ángel López, the javelin thrower Rafael Baraza and the shot putter Úrsula Ruiz.