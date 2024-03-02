Officials and representatives of regional and international organizations concerned with labor and workers’ affairs praised the UAE’s efforts to achieve social stability for the workforce, especially its launch of innovative social protection systems, including the alternative system for end-of-service benefits, the “optional savings system,” and the “unemployment insurance system.” And the “Insurance Program to Protect Financial Dues.”

In the latest issue of the “Labour Market” magazine issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, officials unanimously agreed that the UAE has become a leading global model in regulating the labor market and achieving social protection for the workforce, considering that the UAE has succeeded in attracting diverse nationalities and cultures, as a result of its adoption of legislation. Advanced and innovative systems that provide means of work, a decent living, and the exchange of skills and knowledge for all stakeholders.

The Director General of the Executive Office of the Council of Labor Ministers for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Mohammed Al-Obaidli, confirmed that there is close cooperation between the office and the International Labor Organization to explore mechanisms through which the rights of expatriate workers in the field of social protection can be guaranteed, in accordance with the laws and regulations of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Pointing out that two workshops were organized in this regard, with the support of the Ministries of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE, and the Ministry of Labor in the State of Qatar.

Ryszard Chlewinski, a senior specialist for immigration affairs in the Decent Work Technical Team in the Arab Countries of the International Labor Organization, pointed out that the UAE has established its leading position in supporting the labor market and creating a system that guarantees expatriate workers their rights, becoming one of the first countries in making reforms in systems and legislation. Chlewinski stressed that permanent reforms are the path that all countries must follow in terms of protecting workers on several levels and achieving social stability for them, praising the experience of the voluntary savings system for workers in force in the UAE.

For his part, the representative of the International Organization of Employers, partner in the global immigration services company Fragomen, Murtaza Khan, stated that the innovative systems of savings and unemployment insurance implemented in the UAE, and the involvement of all relevant stakeholders, are a remarkable model, pointing out These systems provide an important social protection umbrella for expatriate workers and employers as well. The Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa of the International Organization for Migration, Othman Al-Bilbisi, said, “Savings and unemployment insurance systems are considered qualitative and effective systems, especially as they provide the worker with financial income in the event of losing his job,” noting that the UAE has succeeded in attracting different nationalities and cultures. Diverse, due to its adoption of innovative systems, enactment of advanced legislation, and its awareness that providing means of work, decent living, and exchange of skills and knowledge is an essential component of development.