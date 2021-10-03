During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, according to the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban.

On the French side, the Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the French Embassy in the Kingdom, Philippe Regis, and a number of officials from the French Foreign Ministry attended.