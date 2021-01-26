One year after the municipal elections, hit by a historic abstention rate, the campaign for regional and departmental elections is starting in a context that is once again uncertain. Scheduled for March, they must be postponed to June. The bill in this direction was examined in the Senate on Tuesday, January 26. If to defer the polls had already been recorded last week in the Laws Committee, a date remains to be found, the LR senators having proposed June 13 and 20 by amendment.

In the meantime, the political parties and their activists are in a funny gap, knowing that the health crisis is far from over and that a third confinement could intervene in the meantime. “We are a bit suspicious”, admits the secretary of the Dieppe section of the PCF, Jean-Henri Dufils. “For now, health measures are muzzling us a bit. It’s hard to understand what’s going on ”, he adds in an allusion to the hesitations of the government as to any new restrictions that could be decided. “We campaign anyway, explains the Communist leader, we have taken initiatives. Even if it is by phone, we do everything to keep the link, especially between activists. And we organize section offices every week. “

Day-to-day organization

Nora Mebarek, federal secretary of the Socialist Party in Bouches-du-Rhône, seems to share this sentiment. Referring to the current climate in the department, whose mayors are forced to deprogram vaccination appointments, she describes “A situation of weariness” which is also felt in the campaign which will have to start. The process of appointing socialist candidates for departmental elections, who must be elected by other activists, has been interrupted since the establishment of the curfew at 6 p.m. “We will have to resume, at a time when we ask people not to go out”, deplores the socialist leader. “We remain suspended from announcements for next week. “

Among environmentalists, Julien Gelly, the campaign director of their leader Nicolas Thierry, in New Aquitaine, also confirms a “Day-to-day mobilization”. “We are running a digital campaign that highlights our proposals on the climate and the contributions of civil society”, adds the EELV activist. Because, in this context, digital will probably play the leading role. And some say they are more comfortable than others in this area. This is particularly the case of rebels, including the leader in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Gabriel Amard, says his training is familiar with these tools. “We have already implemented them, he recalls, and we organize our regional assemblies and our action group meetings on the Internet. It’s quite fluid and it allows more regular and easier to organize meetings. Even though we prefer direct relationships ”, he concedes. Waiting, “We will seize each firing window that will allow door-to-door or street surveys to be carried out among the population”.

Fear of record abstention

The memory of the municipal elections is also in everyone’s mind. “After the end of the first confinement, door-to-door operations resumed, underlines Nora Mebarek. The health situation was in fact less complicated than today. “ Now she fears that after the historic record of the last municipal elections, voters will shun the ballot box again: “When I see the abstention for the presidential election in Portugal, it worries me. “ However, there is no question of talking about a “Postponement of postponement”. With a dismissal after the presidential election, “There would always be the suspicion against the government of wanting to confiscate democracy, considers the ecologist Julien Gelly. We can understand this debate. But it’s been a little while that the regional are in the sights of the executive. For Nora Mebarek,“At a time when policies are to be carried out to counter the effects of the crisis with the local authorities, these elections must take place. It is up to the government to assume its responsibilities ”. Of course,“We will take into account the health situation and scientific advice. If we were to be confined at the time of the election, it would be strange ”, Gabriel Amard concedes, however. The suspense may continue …