Regional Sardinia, game not yet closed for FdI. Truzzu can overturn the result and win with a sensational defeat for Todde, Pd and M5S





We're here now. In just a few days and on Sunday 10 March, from 7am to 11pm, the citizens of Abruzzo will be called to vote in the regional elections. A fundamental test especially for the government and for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, particularly after the defeat of the Centre-right in Sardinia with the victory of Alessandra Todde. A victory about which, however, there are still many question marks because the Governor's proclamation has not yet taken place and we are waiting for the verification of the verbal of the examined sections (from which – according to Fratelli d'Italia – a significant recovery of Paolo Truzzu is emerging).

But changes in Sardinia aside, now the focus is entirely on Abruzzo. The outgoing president is a true Melonian, Marco Marsilio, right-right since the days of Italian Social Movement. On Tuesday evening in Pescara the coalition found itself united around its candidate in the hope of convincing and motivating its electorate to go to the polls. In the League they categorically deny that there could be any interference against the party and the Prime Minister's candidate, as some have hypothesized happened in Sardinia. Polls are obviously prohibited, or at least cannot be published.

But the air you breathe in the center-right this time is different from that of Sardinia. In the Fratelli Island of Italy he was cautiously optimistic but he knew that Truzzu he was a new figure, even if mayor of Cagliari, chosen a few days before the closing of the lists due to the dispute with the League over Christian Solinas. But Marsilio in Abruzzo is the outgoing president, very famous and who has governed very well, at least according to what they say in FdI. Where they are ready to bet that the super, mega, ultra wide field it supports Luciano D'Amico (from the Democratic Party to Renzi-Calenda via the M5S) this time he will not succeed in the coup. No sensational triumph but the predictions made by Meloni's party are for a success of around six points, or 53 to 47. Shall we play Lotto? Maybe we'll see on Monday morning…