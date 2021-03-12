The rally on the left is recorded in Hauts-de-France. It was through a press release signed by its main formations (EELV, PS, FI, PCF) that the news fell, Thursday March 11, a little after noon. A common list, “Unique at this time in France”, with environmentalist Karima Delli at its head, is on track, although it has yet to be “Approved by the authorities and activists of our respective movements”, specifies the press release . “We are united for the climate, for employment, to change people’s lives, for Hauts-de-France”, summarize the parties to the agreement.

In the morning, the first secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure, had sold the wick evoking an agreement ” very close To be concluded. Discussions have accelerated over the past ten days, after the surprise announcement of a “Pre-agreement” between rebels and environmentalists, while negotiations were well advanced between PCF and FI. Fabien Roussel, national secretary of the PCF, tipped to be the candidate of a large rally list with socialists and rebels, had in the process confirmed his desire to achieve the rally. “The rebels make a nice gift to the Greens” however noted the deputy from the North, ” surprised “that FI has “Preferred a head of the green list” . “My candidacy is not a prerequisite, my goal is to win the left”, he had also indicated.

Never relive the disaster of 2015

“We are united to break the suffocating hold that the extreme right exercises over Hauts-de-France and tries, from our region, to extend to the whole of the national territory”,now say together Karima Delli, Patrick Kanner (PS), Ugo Bernalicis (FI), and Fabien Roussel (PCF). The left, absent from the regional hemicycle, thus shows its determination to win and not to relive the disaster of 2015. Arrived in 3rd position, the socialist list had withdrawn to allow the victory of Xavier Bertrand against Marine The pen. With this new ballot, the outgoing regional president is playing, for his part, his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election, for which a victory in June is a prerequisite. The far right, which hopes to win, relies on the deputy of the North Sébastien Chenu. LaREM and the Modem, members of the outgoing majority, will be represented by Laurent Pietraszewski, Secretary of State in charge of pensions.

With this union, EELV makes an exception to its national strategy consisting in favoring lists of the “ecological pole” for the regional elections next June. It remains to be seen whether this approach will pave the way, especially in Paca or in the Grand-Est where the right and far right were also leading in 2015.