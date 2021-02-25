Are we going to experience a deviation in the national strategy for the autonomy of ecologists in Auvergne Rhône-Alpes? In any case, this is the will of a majority of the 4,000 signatories of the appeal. “For a resilient and united region! “ launched at the initiative of an environmental pole, mainly structured around EELV. After a debate of several weeks, the signatories of the call decided to 55% an alliance of “Ecological, leftist and citizen forces” announced, during a press conference this Thursday, the regional councilor EELV Fabienne Grebert. “I have a mandate for an alliance with all the left forces and to be their head of the list whatever the outcome of the discussions”, she explains. The ecologists also took the opportunity to present their twelve departmental leaders, three of whom are not members of any movement. “We are ready to take our place in all the territories. The time for ecology has come “, says Fabienne Grebert. Without waiting for a hypothetical agreement on the left, the campaign continues for environmentalists.

On the left, we are rather surprised by this turnaround by environmentalists. “I do not know more than what is said in the press”, reacted in the wake of Cécile Cukierman, probable leader of the Communists. Senator PCF specifies that she did not have “No contact with the environmental pole”. For her part, Fabienne Grebert assures us that she will meet “soon” rebellious France and the PCF just like Najat Vallaud-Belkacem whom she says she called the day before. Tipped to be the leading figure of the PS, the former Minister of National Education thanked, at midday, on twitter, the “Activists of the environmental pole to have opened this door”. For the socialist, “That’s the meaning of history. Now it’s up to everyone to be up to the challenge ”. Last Sunday, Najat Vallaud-Belkacem had also urged the left to unite to beat Laurent Wauquiez.

Remains for Cécile Cukierman, a problem in the approach of environmentalists: “Either there is the will to bring together all the forces of the left, or it is a rallying to an already constituted list and that is not how we make democracy”. For the time being, the proposal is therefore unable to call into question the calendar of the Auralpins Communists, whose members vote until Saturday to set their strategy. Prior to the ballot, a regional conference of the training had mostly voted in favor of an alliance with the rebels of which Cécile Cukierman would be the head of the list. “The negotiations with the rebels are going well, underlines the latter. The work done by the Communists and the political reality of our region are taken into account. “ For the future, however, the elected remains available: “Everyone has my phone and knows how to reach us”.

Naim Sakhi