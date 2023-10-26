Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

A “first-degree environmental disaster” could hit Antarctica. Bird flu has reached a region previously untouched by it.

Cambridge – Major threat to wildlife in Antarctica. Bird flu has arrived on Bird Island. This has been proven British Antarctic Survey (BAS). The polar research organization is based in Cambridge and operated by the United Kingdom.

H5N1 reaches new territory: skuas bring bird flu to Antarctica

Until now, Antarctica was considered to be only one of three regions worldwide (along with Australia and Oceania) that the pathogen had not yet reached. The H5N1 variant could cause major damage in this pristine habitat.

Gentoo penguins breed on the sub-Antarctic islands: bird flu could hit them and other animal species hard. © imageBROKER/G. Lacz/Imago

Skuas have therefore introduced bird flu. Brown skuas (also sub-Antarctic skua) migrate between South America and Antarctica. They probably brought the pathogen with them when they returned from their last hike.

100 million seabirds breed in Antarctica – bird flu also threatens penguins and seals

A particularly pathogenic variant of H5N1 has been rampant since autumn 2021. It has already caused mass extinctions in Africa and America. Millions of seabirds and 20,000 sea lions have died on the coast of Peru and Chile. The pathogen reached the Galapagos Island at the end of September, reported the University of California science.org. The spread has been spreading beyond the continent since October.

The great skua (Stercorarius skua) winters on the Atlantic coast and on the coasts of Brazil and Newfoundland, among other places. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/G. Lacz

Around 100 million seabirds have their breeding grounds in Antarctica, and there are also five species of penguins (Emperor, Chinstrap, Golden-crested, Gentoo and Adelie penguins) and six seal species (Weddell, Ross, Fur and Crabeater seals, leopard seals and southern seabirds). elephant), lists the nature conservation organization ProWildlife on.

Marine biologist warns of “environmental disaster of the first degree” and calls for new protected areas

“Bird flu could cause a first-degree environmental disaster in Antarctica,” said marine biologist Dr. Ralf Sonntag at an Antarctic conference. He took for ProWildlife took part in the conference. He demands: “It is all the more important to create a network of protected areas in the Southern Ocean in order to eliminate further stress factors such as fishing and pollution for penguins, seals and other inhabitants of the Antarctic.”

The biologist insists that new protected areas must be created Climate crisis is causing problems for Antarctica. The protected areas are currently being prevented by China and Russia. “In view of the new threat posed by bird flu, it is even more important that Russia and China give up their previous blockade and agree to the new protected areas. Now more than ever it is important to eliminate as many stress factors as possible, otherwise things will be difficult for the unique wildlife of the Antarctic,” warns Sonntag. (moe)