Genoa – Sparks in the Regional Council in Liguria between the council and the opposition who asked to report in the chamber the contents of yesterday’s meeting between the interim president Alessandro Piana and two councilors at the home of Giovanni Toti, under house arrest. Discussions also over the late arrival of President Piana: according to the opposition he lingered outside the chamber to give interviews, according to the majority he was instead delayed due to the traffic jam in Genoa due to a demonstration in port against the war in Palestine.

Alessandro Piana was asked to report, today or in the next session, in order to start a discussion in the chamber, and the interim president said that “the statements are the same as those made yesterday in the press conference, there are no other communications” .

“In the meeting – said Piana – there was no talk of administrative issues or the investigation but only of our political action, of the timetable that led us to govern”. And turning to the leader of the Democratic Party Garibaldi he added: “It would be as if I asked you for your political strategy in view of the next regional elections, it is inappropriate I would say. We should also believe in it. It was exquisitely a political meeting.”

The advisor of Linea Condivisa, Giovanni Pastorinohe replied: “So someone is telling a lie. According to the newspapers and according to what emerged from the press conference yesterday you instead spoke about three important issues for the region: the deficit, the regasification terminal and the question of appointments. So either there are liars or something is wrong.”

The opposition, through Garibaldi of the Democratic Party and Pastorino of Linea Condivisa, has been asking for weeks for the governor to take a step back because, in their opinion, the governor’s judicial situation, in fact, represents an obstacle not only for the administrative management of the territory but for the very development of the Region.

“The statements of some regional councilors show a lack of clarity, at a time when collaboration between the parties would be desirable to give continuity to the growth of Liguria”.

Thus, in a note, the acting president of the Liguria Region, Alessandro Piana, responding to the attacks of the group leader of the Democratic Party, Luca Garibaldi. “The minority in the regional council never misses an opportunity to foment unfounded controversy, bringing political arguments to the chamber that should be addressed in other places – continues Piana – rather than fulfilling the functions for which they were elected by the citizens of Liguria, some members of the opposition prefer to generate chaos with the sole result of slowing down the work of the council”. For the interim governor, these are “attitudes that demonstrate little respect for the institutions, considering that on our part there has always been maximum openness to dialogue”.

The regional coordinator of the Toti List also responds to the controversy Ilaria Cavo and the group leader in the region Alessandro Bozzano: “Davide Natale complains that Toti’s failure to resign would hold Liguria hostage. We have the impression that they rather hold Natale and the Democratic Party hostage, who continue to lose sleep in the vain illusion of winning something by exploiting the improper weapons of the investigation. Today Luca Garibaldi also confirms this obsession which gives them no respite. We also understand the fact that the comrades choose to deal with the facts of the centre-right majority, given that their field is as wide as the distance between each of the ideas. expressed by each member – he can’t even decide whether to continue following Sansa and her desire to place himself with the national leaders, or look for a better alternative to a self-candidate like Orlando who doesn’t even like his own. Sorry though, trying to learn something, they study badly and despite the many repetitions they do not understand, for example, that at the meeting with Toti, the regent president Alessandro Piana represented the entire council, including the Fratelli d’Italia component, and that the political summit with the allies is foreseen for Friday and members of the Toti List will not participate. The idea that even this budget adjustment could be approved without putting the Ligurians’ hands in their pockets evidently drives Natale, Garibaldi and his companions crazy. The dem secretary is so confused that he doesn’t realize that he is the first to argue that immediate elections would harm Liguria. In fact, he claims that if he had to wait for the Review Court or the Supreme Court, Liguria would risk getting bogged down. Perhaps he didn’t realize that, in the worst case scenario, the supreme court would express its final judgment on the revocation of Toti’s house arrest between September and October. The elections that he dreams of would come later, would be preceded by an electoral campaign rather than by constant administrative action which instead continues, and would then see a phase of stalemate linked to the formation of the junta. We thank Natale for having explained what the last thing the Ligurians really need is.”

Meanwhile, the vice president of the Chamber expressed his opinion on Toti’s judicial situation and the future of the majority during the Start program on Skytg24 Giorgio Mulè: “There will be a review court that will be called upon to verify (whether the conditions that do not allow the attenuation or revocation of the current precautionary measure of house arrest still exist, ed.). In light of that decision, Giovanni will have all the cards on the table to decide whether the good of Liguria lies in his continued role or whether he must take a step back.”

In the afternoon the majority-opposition debate

In the afternoon session of the Regional Council, the debate took place on the communications, released during the morning session by the interim president Alessandro Piana regarding the meeting that took place yesterday, together with the councilors Giacomo Giampedrone and Marco Scajola, with the president of the council Giovanni Toti , who is under house arrest following the investigation by the Genoa public prosecutor’s office. Ferruccio Sansa (Lista Ferruccio Sansa president) declared that the council would no longer have legitimacy and credibility and that, therefore, it cannot continue its work and that it would be appropriate to return to the vote. Furthermore, the councilor objected that the issues addressed in yesterday’s meeting were not of a political nature, but of an administrative nature as issues were also discussed, among which he cited the health budget and the Vado regasification terminal. Roberto Arboscello (Pd-Article One) focused his speech on the project to locate the regasification terminal in Vado, which was also discussed in yesterday’s meeting, and recalled the statements made on several occasions by President Toti in favor of plant and recalled his assumed role as commissioner and the absence of prior discussion with the local area on the project. Arboscello added that, after yesterday’s meeting, the Region intends, however, to distance itself from the role of commissioner. Luca Garibaldi (Pd-Article One) noted that, compared to a month ago, the council’s position had changed. According to the councillor, in fact, in the last twenty days the situation has changed as the executive has supported the opposite of what has been supported up to now with respect to the project of the regasification terminal in the sea in front of Vado Ligure and which the council itself has admitted that there is a heavy deficit in the health budget. Gianni Pastorino (Linea Condivisa) cited some aspects that he considered worrying: the absence of the political referent, i.e. the president of the council Giovanni Toti, in the fundamental choices and future development prospects of the Region. The councilor mentioned the floating regasification terminal project in the Savona sea and the difficult financial situation of the Ligurian healthcare system, which emerged in yesterday’s meeting, and the future prospects with respect to the functions of ALiSa. Roberto Centi (Lista Ferruccio Sansa president) underlined the difficult and uncertain climate in which the Regional Council finds itself and reiterated the need for the resignation of the president of the council Giovanni Toti. The councilor highlighted the difficulties of his role, declaring that many citizens also ask to continue representing the requests that emerge from the territory. Centi also underlined the absence of some political forces in yesterday’s meeting between the three councilors and Giovanni Toti. Paolo Ugolini (Mov5Stelle) noted that there would be a contradiction between what was declared in the chamber this morning by the interim president Alessandro Piana, i.e. that the meeting with president Toti was of a purely political and not administrative nature, and when declared yesterday in the press conference by the councilors, at the end of the summit, as on that occasion administrative issues such as the regasification terminal project and the financial situation of the healthcare system were also addressed. Fabio Tosi (Mov5Stelle) declared that the current situation would certify that, without the figure of president Giovanni Toti, the council would not be able to move forward as the 9 years of administration would demonstrate that he was the only person capable of holding together the majority, also thanks to the long and intense work of communication. According to Tosi, finally, there would be significant image damage for Liguria. Davide Natale (Pd-Article One) declared that the majority is experiencing a day of great embarrassment and noted that there would be a split in the center right as the reference councilors of the Brothers of Italy were missing from yesterday’s meeting. Furthermore, according to the councilor, yesterday’s meeting was not, however, of a political nature because we talked about healthcare, the budget, the Ligurian economy and the project for the floating regasifier.