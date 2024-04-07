Genoa – Roberta Serena he said it on several occasions: I'm leaving at the end of the summer Region and I'm retiring. A life choice for the director of the Health Department who had been convinced by the councilor Angelo Gratarola to go to work in the Region instead of Francesco Quagliaappointed to the helm of the hospital Galliera. Serena is highly esteemed by the entire healthcare environment for her professionalism and her experience in the administrative field, so much so that according to many she could have also been the general director, but she has never loved the limelight: she grew up in 'hospital Saint martin until he became administrative director with the manager and his teacher Mauro Barabino and a few years ago he couldn't say no to Gaslini Where Renato Botti he wanted her by his side. Now she, as she had said before being nominated last year, has decided to end her career. Of course, in the Region it won't be easy to replace her and the first to be worried is Councilor Gratarola.

Albinos in teaching in San Diego

Adriana Albini with Nobel Prize winner James Allison

The Genoese scientist Adriana Albiniformer deputy director ofInst of Genoaand now member of the scientific management of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) founded by Umberto Veronesi it's at San Diego in the United States where Nobel Prize winners and researchers from all over the world meet: she was the first Italian woman elected to the board of the world association for cancer research and is also the president of the working group on cancer prevention of Aacr, with 5000 affiliates. Albini will hold two talks on the global aspects of prevention and early diagnosis. For years he has lived and worked in Milan, but he always has Genoa in his heart.

Villa Scassi, free assignment for the former head physician Vallerino



The former head physician Gabriele Vallerino

The former head of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Villa Scassi of Sampierdarena Gabriele Vallerino he has always been very attached to his hospital: a few months ago he retired and his place was taken by Rodolfo Sirito who is also managing the department with excellent results San Carlo di Voltrimanaged from the Evangelical. Vallerino will continue to give his contribution, free of charge, as highlighted in the resolution signed by the general director of Local health authority 3 Luigi Carlo Bottaro