Genoa – The Region-pharmacies agreement on the flu vaccination will also concern the anti-Covid vaccine with the possibility of having the flu vaccination and one of the anti-Covid doses together in the same session. “You can do the third ‘booster’ dose together with the flu shot, on request, both in pharmacies and in our vaccination hubs. Not in the GP’s because, as you know, Covid vaccination is not done there “, explains the president of the Region Giovanni Toti.

“The role of health education that we are going to play is important – says the president of the Genoese pharmacists union – Currently the pharmacies that are doing anti-Covid vaccinations are 157 and in these points it can be done together with the anti-flu with the presence of doctors. We will be ready to activate for the weekend. When we do the course for pharmacist vaccinators we will be able to do it even without the presence of a doctor “.

For those who do not fall into the categories of essential levels of assistance, the flu vaccine is provided for a fee.