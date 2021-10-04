Eight national and regional experts will analyze in the Gastronomic Forum ‘The Territory on the Plate’ in what way, from classical civilizations – Phoenicians, Greeks, Romans – to industrialization in food production in the 19th century, passing through two other relevant Historical moments such as the Arab occupation and the discovery of America, shaped through the centuries the forms of relationship of Murcians with food.

What is eaten in Murcia today – in our homes and in restaurants – is a decantation, through thousands of years, of the great civilizations that have passed through this corner of southeastern Spanish, a crossroads and a kettle where they have gone superimposing and marinating not only the products, preparations and recipes, but also the uses and our contemporary relationship with food. All this, passed through the filter of the climatic, geological and biological conditions of one of the areas of the EU with a richer and more diversified genetic heritage.