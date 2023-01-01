The manager Joseph Profiti will continue to work for Liguria also in 2023: the president of the Region John Toti formalized the reconfirmation as coordinator of the Mission Structure (Stem) in support of the Ligurian health and social health system. Profiti has also been extraordinary commissioner of health for some months Calabria on the recommendation of the president Roberto Occhiuto who entrusts him with all the most delicate practices. But those that the manager and teacher at theUniversity of Genoa, will have to follow in Liguria, starting from the new hospital to the Erzelli, thanks also to his excellent relations with Rome where he worked for years as number one in the Bambino Gesù hospital. Closures, unification of departments and reorganization of the local health authorities are also at stake in 2023. Profiti who managed the “Gaslini Diffuse” operation will work closely with the Health Councilor Angelo Gratarola.

Manager Parodi is not in the list of general managers

Alessio Parodi (photo Balostro)

In recent weeks, the national list of general managers who have the qualifications to lead hospitals or local health authorities was published. He’s not on the list of “able enlisted men”. Alessio Parodithe manager who has been at the helm of two important Genoese hospitals for years: lEvangelical of Castelletto and the San Carlo of Voltri which are run by the Evangelical group. He is not at the helm of a public hospital and therefore the director may not be registered in the national list as he is appointed by the Evangelical group and not by the Region. Parodi who, according to many, aimed to return to the Galliera as manager instead of Adrian Lagostenahas previously directed the local health authority 3 Genoese, before being replaced by Renata Canini. It is not excluded that he did not submit the application in Rome and that consequently he was not included in the 51-page long list. The news of Parodi’s non-integration immediately made the rounds of healthcare environments and also reached the Region.