Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/18/2023 – 14:51

The heavy rains between yesterday, the 17th, and the early hours of this Saturday, the 18th, caused the Taquari River, in the municipality of Lajeado, to exceed the flood level. According to the city hall, the river level rose 44 centimeters in just one hour, reaching 23m92cm. The region was one of the hardest hit by the cyclone that destroyed several cities in Rio Grande do Sul in September and left 51 people dead.

As a result, 172 people were removed from their homes and taken to Parque do Imigrante. Some city streets were flooded and the recently installed amusement park was also completely flooded.

In the city of Muçum, also in the Taquari Valley, the Taquari River rose 5.34m in seven hours. Through social media, Mayor Mateus Trojan warned the population about the rise in river levels. “Once again we are suffering from floods, and I want to warn the population that, although we are seeing a stable trend in the rise in river levels, considering the last few hours, it is important that we understand that there is still a lot of water to come, because we had high rainfall in the highest regions and we are experiencing high, increasing flows in the dams”, he said.

Roca Sales also suffers the consequences of new floods on the Taquari River. According to the local Civil Defense, the river level has risen around 50cm per hour, and 50 families have already been removed from risk areas. In the rural area of ​​the city, the ERS 129 highway is closed due to falling barriers.

In Taquara, the city hall works to remove families from risk areas in at least three neighborhoods. In Gramado, in Serra Gaúcha, several streets were flooded and a house collapsed, leaving three injured.

In Antônio Prado, a man disappeared after his car was carried away by the current of the Rio das Antas on ERS 437. Two other men who were in the vehicle managed to save themselves and registered the incident with the Fire Department. Divers from the Porto Alegre garrison moved to search.