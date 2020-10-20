HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) – Because of the increasing corona numbers, the Hanover region is introducing a mask requirement in companies and public institutions. It should apply from Thursday (October 22), as the authority announced. The region’s incidence rate on Tuesday was 36.1 cases per 100,000 population for the past seven days. The mouth and nose cover does not have to be worn on your own desk, but in the hallways and meeting places such as in the kitchen, explained a spokeswoman. Schools and daycare centers, in which the existing hygiene concepts continue to apply, are excluded.

In Berlin there is already a mask requirement in companies. According to the Ministry of Health in Hanover, the municipal health authorities in Lower Saxony have so far decided on this. The Lower Saxony employers’ associations welcomed the decision. The Hanover region consists of 21 municipalities and has 1.18 million inhabitants./cst/DP/stk