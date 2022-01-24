Genoa – Retroactivity of cashback indemnities motorway and continuous communication on the sections under construction. This is the commitment made by Aspi during the periodic meeting of the technical table institutionalized by the Liguria Region’s Department of Economic Development to resolve the critical issues that have seen road hauliers, in the first weeks of activation of the national service, in difficulty in obtaining refunds due. “The comparison – he explains the regional councilor for economic development Benveduti -, which we periodically convene with Aspi and the economic categories, was created precisely to give a voice to local businesses, in order to mitigate as much as possible the economic damage due to construction sites. The Aspi technicians explained that in order to start the reimbursements to the hauliers registered in the consortia it was first necessary to activate agreements with Telepass and other similar management companies. Now that the solution is being implemented, they will shortly receive communication on how to join the Free To X cashback service and the retroactivity of the reimbursement procedures will be guaranteed starting from 15 September 2021. As for independent road hauliers, ie holders of their own electronic toll contracts, they have already begun to join and therefore are already receiving notification of the accrued reimbursements “.

“Furthermore – adds Benveduti – Aspi has informed that it will step up, through its own Telegram channel dedicated to Liguria, the communication of the sections involved in the construction works“. Cashback will be provided exclusively in the event of delays generated by construction sites for works on the Dealership’s network that affect the regularity of transits due to the reduction of the lanes originally available (excluding the emergency lane) and may already be recognized for short itineraries. starting from 15 minutes of delay, allowing access to reimbursements from 25% to 100% of the toll, based on the actual travel time and on the length of the journey. In particular, the cashback will be valid for transits on entry and exit on the Aspi network, routes with entry on the Aspi network and exit on another concessionaire and vice versa, paths with entrance and exit on another concessionaire with crossing on the Aspi network. Delays of an unforeseeable nature are not included in the initiative such as heavy traffic, accidents, weather events, demonstrations, or any other reason not connected to the work plan for the modernization of motorway infrastructures. “Certainly – concludes Benveduti – this is not compensation for all the economic damage suffered, but the demonstration of how the operation of the regional table can lead to the resolution of part of the problems”.