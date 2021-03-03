The Spanish Regino Hernández has qualified this Wednesday for the final of the Boardercross World Cup that takes place in the Georgian town of Bakuriani, with a time of 1: 21.79. ANDCeutí will be one of the 32 in this Thursday’s final in which the Frenchman Merlin Surget will start with the best time of today’s qualifiers (1: 17.10), followed by German Martin Noerl (1: 17.48) and Canadian Eliott Grondin (1: 18.00)

In the absence of world champion Lucas Eguibar due to injury, andl another Spanish rider in competition, Álvaro Romero, he completed his performance with a time of 1.24.28 and finished in 45th place in the ranking that left him out of the final.

Hernández, Olympic bronze in snowboarding at the 2018 PyeongChang Games (South Korea), was recognized yesterday with the Rey Felipe award for the best athlete of 2018 together with the cyclist Alejandro Valverde, a distinction that his father collected from the King in the palace by El Pardo on his behalf because he was already in Georgia for today’s test