Edomex.- On Saturday, April 1, millions of Mexicans woke up with distressing news, one of the typical balloons that fly over Teotihuacánin the State of Mexico (Edomex), started to catch fire with all and passengers.

The accident left two people dead and two injuredthe latter managed to survive thanks to the fact that they made the reckless decision to jump from the hot air balloon without knowing if the fall would kill them.

The survivors were the driver of the air unit and Regina ‘N’a teenager who was celebrating her mother’s birthday and who is currently hospitalized without knowing that her parents did not suffer the same fate.

How did the balloon burn?

The answer to this question was revealed to the media by Reyna Gloria Sarmiento Lara, the young woman’s maternal grandmother and who until now has taken care of her granddaughter.

The teenager told her family that the fire in the hot air balloon started when the driver turned on the gas tank. There was little to do in this situation, the fire advanced rapidly until it began to consume some structural materials of the vehicle.

At that moment Regina was hugged by her parents, but she could not bear the fire burning her body, she turned around and jumped from an approximate height of 40 meters. After her did the employee in charge of driving the unit.