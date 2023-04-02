reginathe teenager who was injured in the hot air balloon mishap this Saturday morning in Teotihuacan, State of Mexico“does not know anything about the death of their parents,” said the maternal grandmother, Reyna Gloria Sarmiento Lara.

In statements to local media, the mother of viridianaone of the fatalities of the accident, stated that the family had gone to that site as part of the birthday celebration from her daughter.

“It was my daughter’s birthday, Viridiana’s, the girl’s mother, and they They prepared this surprise for his mom and yes it was a surprise ”, external.

The hot air balloon fire, which occurred the day before in said Mexican municipality, was documented on video and it can be seen how the minor apparently falls of an approximate height of 40 meters, while their parents continued in the basket.

"The girl tells us that the gas tank she had there began to light, the hydrostatic gas tank, which was what began to burn. She says that her parents hugged her, but that turned around and she jumped", said Reyna Sarmiento Lara.

Regina was airlifted from General Hospital of the municipality of Axapusco and later they took her to the Children’s Hospital in the city of Toluca.

The Ministry of Health reported that he has first and second degree burns, as well as a fracture in the humerus; his condition is delicate but stable.

The maternal grandmother of regina He explained that the doctors at the hospital told him that the burns are not that strong and they are evaluating it.