Actress and former Culture Secretary Regina Duarte, 75, suggested on Sunday (14.Nov.2022) that merchants who voted for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva identify their establishments with PT stickers, the president-elect’s party.

“Show that you are proud of who you elected”says the image posted by Regina on her profile on instagram🇧🇷 “The caption is already the post”wrote the former actress.



Reproduction / Instagram Regina Duarte suggests to merchants who voted for Lula to identify their stores with a PT symbol

The actress’ publication was criticized on social media. Users referred the suggestion to the persecution of Jewish traders during the Nazi period in Germany.

“In Nazi Germany, the Jewish trade was marked by the Star of David. Defending similar acts is a huge shame.”said a netizen. “I printed your crime alluding to Nazi practice. Wait for process”said one netizen.

Another user said that a “old lady” should be “appeasing, not putting embers” after the election, 🇧🇷Sad to see this. Democracy is the right of everyone to choose who they should vote for, some vote for Lula, others for Bolsonaro, and that is democracy”he said.

Already supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) came out in defense of identification. One user said the measure would help her “passed away” establishments managed by Lula voters.

“The problem is that PT has no business! They don’t really generate jobs.”said another comment.

Regina Duarte spent 3 months at the Bolsonaro government’s Secretary of Culture, from March to June 2020. She was dismissed to take over the Cinemateca de São Paulo, but the inauguration never took place.