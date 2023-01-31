Actress Regina Duarte has been criticized on social networks for a post in which she mocks the situation of indigenous people of the Yanomami ethnic group. Former Special Secretary for Culture in the President’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also published false news about the origin of the indigenous people allocated in Roraima.

“The helpless childhood of the Ianonamis [sic]people raised on cassava, beans, vegetables and fish”, he wrote in his profile on Instagramcasting doubt on cases of malnutrition in the indigenous community.

Actress Elisa Lucinda commented on the publication: “Your post is cruel. Where did the loving Regina we knew go to live? What post is this?!”.

Along the same lines, actor Paulo Betti and presenter Astrid Fontenelle also showed indignation:

The next day, the actress shared a post with an alleged statement by a Venezuelan deputy stating that the Yanomamis in a situation of malnutrition in Roraima are from Venezuela.

Indigenous peoples and environmental entities have been warning for years about deforestation and the health situation in the region due to mining. There is no evidence that the Yanomami population living in Roraima is from Venezuela.

UNDERSTAND

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Brazilian Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on January 20, in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (69 KB).

In the same edition, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to face the sanitary situation in the territory. the chief executive visited the region on the 21st of January.

On a visit to Boa Vista (RR), Lula announced emergency measures to face the ethnic health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) began to reinforce care for indigenous people from January 23rd.

On the occasion, the president stated that the group is treated in a “inhuman” in Roraima. “I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned as they are here”he declared.

Lula also criticized former president Bolsonaro and stated that “if instead of doing so much motociata, he [Bolsonaro] I was ashamed of myself and came here once, maybe people weren’t so abandoned”.

On January 22, PT deputies triggered the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) to request the initiation of a criminal investigation to investigate the actions of the Bolsonaro government authorities in the territory. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

the graduated senator Damares Alves, former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, former presidents of Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), are also targets of the petition. Here’s the full of the document (269 KB).

In addition, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), determined that the PF (Federal Police) investigate the alleged commission of crimes of genocide, omission of aid and environmental crime against the Yanomami indigenous people in Roraima.

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) communicated, on Friday (January 27), that several decisions in favor of the Yanomamis were not complied with by the federal government and other entities in the last 3 years. He also spoke of indications of providing false information to the Justice, which must be investigated.

On Monday (30.jan), the Minister of the Court Luís Roberto Barroso ordered that the possible participation of authorities of the government of the ex-president be investigated Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in crimes such as genocide against the Yanomami community. Here’s the full of the decision (113 KB).