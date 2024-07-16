Actress had published a video with the artist’s image in protest against the Military Dictatorship; she was forced to pay R$30,000

Actress Regina Duarte, 77, took a photo this Monday (15.Jul.2024) on her profile on Instagram after being convicted by the Rio de Janeiro Court for using a photo of actress Leila Diniz (1945-1972). The statement is part of the court decision in the lawsuit filed by the artist’s daughter, Janaina Diniz. Here is the full (PDF – 400 kB).

“When I published the article/video on December 23, 2022, which included, among others, a public domain photo already widely circulated in newspapers, books and the internet, I thought I was highlighting the value and strength of women, through that group of actresses that I loved, respected and who were an example to me: they fought for their democratic rights and freedom of expression. I did so in good faith. I never imagined that anyone could interpret my post differently or feel harmed.”wrote Regina.

See the publication below:

UNDERSTAND

The photo in question is from February 13, 1968. In it, Leila appears alongside artists such as Odete Lara, Eva Wilma, Tônia Carrero, Eva Todor and Norma Bengell in protest against the Military Dictatorship.

See below:



reproduction From left to right: Eva Todor, Tônia Carrero, Eva Wilma, Leila Diniz, Odete Lara and Norma Bengell

Regina Duarte’s post said that “64 was a demand from society, women in the streets asked for the restoration of order”.

“The Army will need the next government’s plenary sessions to be ashamed of what is happening to our country and… take action”wrote the actress in the caption.

See the publication below:

The video was deleted on March 10, 2024 by court order. The actress was also ordered to pay R$30,000 with monetary correction.