The theater is mourning the unfortunate death of Osvaldo Cattone, who at 88 years old ceased to exist on February 8.

Was his faithful friend Regina Alcover who gave the sad news during the broadcast of his program on Radio Felicidad, where he dedicated a few heartfelt words of farewell to him and could not help breaking when he remembered the great theatrical manager.

“Many years ago, when I entered the radio… I find it difficult to say this… Soon after, my mother died, I wanted to cry… I promised Osvaldo that I would not cry if he left, but they are 50 years of friendship and it is not easy”, He said after announcing the death of Osvaldo Cattone.

“When my mother died in 2009, they told me when I was working on the radio and I had to announce it and I said: ‘My mother would say the show must go on’ … But this time it is still strong because a brother left … He is more than a lifelong brother, ”he added.

Likewise, Alcóver asked the media to have understanding for Maki Arana, administrator of the Marsano Theater, who, as he mentioned, “is like her daughter” and she “and her entire family have been so strong, but they are destroyed now.”

Gian Marco Zignago’s mother also told that the actor was admitted to a clinic and clarified that it was not because of the coronavirus.

“It is very sad, he has suffered a lot, we have suffered with him (…) all of us who love him in life are going to pray and that we are going to carry him in our hearts until our last day,” said the actress.

“A big, big applause to heaven, I only ask you that, prayer and a big applause because you deserve it, He gave so much to the Peruvian theater, so much (…) I love you Osvaldo, I love you always, I want you in the air, I love you in spirit, I love you in my heart and I thank you so much for everything you did for me, I thank you with all the soul, “he said.

Finally, he said his last goodbye and regretted not being able to fire him.

“May you rest in peace, but with the joy and strength that you had, you are going to make a revolution for us from heaven and you are going to do theater from up there, I’m sure (…) A kiss to heaven Osvaldo, a hug with all my soul and I am very sorry that I could not fire you ”, Regina Alcóver concluded.

Osvaldo Cattone, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.