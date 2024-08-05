Since the prisoner exchange last Thursday, many Belarusians have been wondering why their country was involved, but only by releasing the German Rico Krieger. Not a single one of the horrendous number of political prisoners that the regime of ruler Alexandr Lukashenko threw into the country’s prisons after the falsification of the 2020 presidential election was included on the lists. So far, there has not even been an indication that any of the parties involved has attempted to do so.