Guasave, Sinaloa.- Given the speculation of a break in the group of councilors of Morena in Guasave, Julio Iván Villicaña Torres and Sergio García Montoya informed that although they will continue under the acronym of the party, anda will not be guided by the same political linebut what does not change is that they will continue to uphold the principles of the Fourth Transformation.

Villicaña Torres, who is coordinator of the morenista mayors, stressed that the situations or projects that arise in the administration will be supported with firm ideals, in accordance with the 4T project.

objectives

He ruled out that he or Dr. García would break with the party, since will continue to work to represent Morena with the same ideals and principles.

He mentioned that they only broke the political line, however, they will continue to carry out their corresponding functions as councilor and representative of their caucus.

He explained that both the projects or indications that are presented in the current administration will be supported, as long as they are consistent with the firm ideals of the Fourth Transformation.

“Things that are related to our program, we are going to support, and those that go against, well, we are going to raise our voices, as we have been doing, with firm ideals,” he said.

He urged all the popular figures and representatives who are part of the party to join forces in order to leave the topic of groups and be able to work on a common projectwhich is headed by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He insisted that there is no type of division, since the statute states not to form groups and work for the common good, regardless of whether there are differences and disagreements.

“Regardless of differences that exist, dirty clothes are washed at home, because there is a more important project, which is the Fourth Transformation,” he insisted.

ideals

Sergio García Montoya stressed that on his part there is no break with Morena’s party either and explained that he will continue to work with his colleagues on the bench, since the break is merely political.

He declared that his ideal is to reach important agreements for the good of Gua-save, not for his own benefit, since his ideals are firm and he will continue to represent the National Regeneration Movement.

“There is no conflict, we are working in accordance with the statutes of the 4T, and as long as we agree with the highest authority, it will have my support,” concluded the alderman.