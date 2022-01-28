Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The alderman of the Municipality of Mocorito, Walter Pérez, once again put on the table the issue of works that have been marked as unfinished and that they began during the last administration, given what he indicated that the contracts are very clear, “there is an attributable delay in these works.”

In this regard, the Mayor Maria Elizalde Ruelas, reiterated what was announced last Wednesday at a press conference, that these are not unfinished works, but that they are still in process, and for this he requested an explanation from the director of Public Works, Fernando Najar Lopez.

The official explained to council that the works that have recently been pointed out by councilors and some citizens, is because they fell into a situation with the engineer in charge, who could no longer solve these works.

He stated that in the case of the works, the resource was provided to the engineer but the time came when the work did not advance.

“That is a bad attitude of his and I assume my responsibility, I know where it can go and we know the follow-up, the work is not unfinished because it still has a follow-up”, reiterated the municipal official.