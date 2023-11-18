Road homicide, very serious personal injury and escape from an accident in the case of homicide and injury: these are the charges brought against a 39-year-old resident of Montecchio Emilia, arrested by the Carabinieri of the Guastalla company. In fact, after uninterrupted searches, the alleged driver of the Iveco truck who fled last night after losing his load, consisting of steel components for construction scaffolding, causing two deaths, one very serious injury and 4 other less seriously injured. The alleged hit-and-run driver, who refused to take the test to ascertain his possible blood alcohol level, was found to have gotten behind the wheel with his license which had been revoked last August for driving while intoxicated.

The incident occurred around 6.30pm along the SP. 111, in the Caprara area of ​​the municipality of Campegine. The carabinieri ascertained that an Iveco truck, which had escaped, while traveling along via Razza Lago in the direction of Sant’Ilario d’Enza, having arrived near number 2, had lost its load, running over the Citroen Picasso car which was arriving in the ‘opposite direction of travel. In the car, which was crushed by the load, the 19-year-old driver and a 21-year-old friend of his lost their lives, while another 21-year-old was seriously injured, all residents of Reggio Emilia, the latter transported with a reserved prognosis to the Parma hospital . Two other cars were hit by steel components: a BMW with the driver remaining unharmed and a Peugeot 208 with 4 people on board who were slightly injured.