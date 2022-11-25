Reggio Emilia, sticks his wife’s head in the oven: 60-year-old arrested

He stuck his wife’s head in the oven. Then he punched her daughter while she was in the bathroom. The protagonist of the absurd violence is a violent husband-father, who has been mistreating the two women for some time. The fact happened in Castellarano, in the province of Reggio Emilia. The man, a 60-year-old, at the end of the preliminary investigations was arrested by the military of Castellarano and taken to prison at the request of the prosecutor, who requested and obtained the measure from the investigating judge. The accusation is of abuse in the family.

His 60-year-old wife, as well as his 35-year-old daughter, had been tolerating continuous episodes of abuse for years, ascertained by the investigators. On another occasion, the man would have threatened to kill them by pointing a knife at them: he would have slaughtered hers, then with the same weapon as hers he would have slaughtered her dog.

Episodes of this type have been happening since 2020. But yesterday, November 24, 2022, the two women put a stop to this story, finding the strength to denounce and say enough to violence and abuse. And they did so on the eve of the International Day against Violence against Women, which occurs today, November 25th.