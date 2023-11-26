Sexual violence in the parking lot of a supermarket in Reggio Emilia. The victim was a 23-year-old who fortunately managed to free herself and escape in the car, then filing a complaint with the police at the Corso Cairoli station who, thanks to the testimonies and analysis of the footage from the video surveillance cameras, managed to identify and arrest a 55-year-old.

The facts date back to last October 12th when, around 6.30pm, the 23 years oldhaving boarded her car parked in the car park of a supermarket in Reggio, she saw the door opened by a man who continued inside the passenger compartment trying to kiss her and, touching her breasts, tried to carry her to his back seats.

The girl’s clear reaction avoided further consequences. In fact, she managed to free herself and escape by car. She therefore reported it to the police at the Corso Cairoli station who started the investigation. The Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Reggio Emilia, in agreement with the investigative findings of the Carabinieri, requested and obtained from the Court of Reggio Emilia a restrictive precautionary measure under house arrest for the man.

For these reasons, the Carabinieri at the Corso Cairoli station have been accused of sexual violence a 55-year-old resident of Reggio Emilia arrested, restricted to the end of the ritual formalities available to the Reggio Emilia Prosecutor’s Office, directed by the Prosecutor Calogero Gaetano Paci. The proceeding, in the preliminary investigation phase, will continue with the usual investigative investigations for the purpose of evaluations and determinations inherent to the exercise of criminal action.