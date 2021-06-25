At work, the canine unit of the Human Remains Detection of Detection Dogs Ticino together with the carabinieri of Reggio Emilia

Reggio Emilia – This morning, June 25, the searches with trained dogs began, aimed at finding the body of Saman Abbas the 18 year old of Pakistani origins living in Novellara (Reggio Emilia) of which there has been no news since the end of April.

To be precise, traces may have been identified thanks to the Human Remains Detection unit of Detection Dogs Ticino who together with the Reggio Emilia carabinieri have identified some particular areas in the areas near the Le Valli farm: here there may be traces . The military began other excavations a few minutes ago.

For the disappearance of the girl who had refused a forced marriage, five people are registered in the register of suspects: the parents, an uncle and two cousins, one of whom is in the Reggio Emilia prison. Prosecutor investigates for murder.

Meanwhile, a short video adds details to the brutal story: it is a few seconds that show the father of Saman Abbas with the blue jacket and the maternal uncle with a brown shawl, in January in Pakistan, to meet the brother of the missing 18-year-old’s boyfriend.

The images shown exclusively last night, June 24, during the episode of ‘Forehand and Reverse ‘ on Rete4 which show this meeting taken up by the brother himself, a meeting that the girl had told the carabinieri about on April 22, a few days before disappearing. Saman had told of the journey of his father and uncle in Pakistan to meet her boyfriend’s brother and the threats they would make, which is to kill her boyfriend and all of her family if he didn’t leave her.