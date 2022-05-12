They would kill him and then throw him into the well behind the house, hoping that time would erase all traces. This is what the Reggio Emilia Public Prosecutor’s Office claims, which obtained the judicial arrest for three family members of Giuseppe Pedrazzini, the 77-year-old found dead in Cerrè Marabino, a hamlet of the Municipality of Toano, in the Reggiano Apennines. The son-in-law Riccardo Guida – 43, by profession a musician – his daughter Silvia, 38, who works in the world of information and his 75-year-old wife Marta Ghilardini, are under investigation on charges of murder, suppression of a corpse and kidnapping. . Now they are all in prison in Reggio Emilia after the precautionary measure applied by the judge at the request of the prosecutor Piera Cristina Giannusa, owner of the investigation file, who believes there are serious indications of guilt.

On Monday, in the Reggio court, they are expected before the investigating judge Dario De Luca for the validation hearing. The three, however, deny any objection or dispute. His wife this morning, since she was entered in the register of crime reports, availed herself of the right not to answer the questions of the investigators, assisted by the lawyer Rita Gilioli. Same legitimate strategy chosen by the couple, already investigated for days for kidnapping until the body was found, and then heard in two interrogations, in which he made a silent scene.

“They claim their total extraneousness of the facts and we will do everything to prove that they have nothing to do with it,” their lawyer Ernesto D’Andrea told ANSA. The motive? It could be of an economic nature, a question of money between retirement and inheritance. But the defense attorney rejects the hypothesis: «He would not stand up for such a heinous crime as the Prosecutor’s Office assumes – continues the lawyer – The victim was not rich, she had nothing registered. In reality, it is the wife who is well off. ‘

However, it is still not clear why the three family members never reported the disappearance. Of Pedrazzini (retired after a life as a worker in a social cooperative in the town) in fact there has been no news since the end of January. Vanished into thin air for three and a half months. Only at the beginning of the week some brothers and friends denounced everything and from here the police left until the public appeal aimed at searches issued yesterday. The epilogue in the late afternoon when a dog from the canine unit found the body in the tank, 4 to 6 meters deep (it took the intervention of the special Saf fire brigade unit for the recovery that lasted all last night ), behind the family house under seizure from Tuesday with the contextual start of the investigation with the hypothesis of kidnapping, with son-in-law and daughter under investigation.

The carabinieri of the company of Castelnovo ne ‘Monti, assisted by the investigative nucleus of the provincial command of Reggio Emilia, are now continuing to investigate to solve the missing pieces of the puzzle. In these hours they are scanning the cell phones seized from the suspects, while to understand more we will have to wait for the results of the autopsy ordered by the judiciary and which will be carried out in the coming days. Despite the elapsed time, the cold mountain temperatures would have ensured a good preservation of the body in the water of the well. This is no small detail because it would allow us to establish how Joseph was killed.