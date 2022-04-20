In the first leg final, after sinking to -18, Caja’s team recovered until the final 69-72. Next Wednesday in Turkey he will have to win by overturning the goal difference to win the cup

The final of the Fiba Europe Cup begins uphill for Reggio Emilia, which loses the first leg against Bahcesehir and next Wednesday will have to make the feat of conquering the Ulker Sports Arena in Istanbul, also overturning the goal difference.

Reggio Emilia-Bahcesehir 69-72 – However, coach Caja’s team deserved the applause of the more than 3500 home supporters, because after sinking to -18 (49-67) with 6 minutes from the end, they set up a break of 20 to 5 signed by Strautins and Thompson who keeps the hopes of bringing the trophy back to Italy. Honorable mention also for Johnson, author of 16 points out of 34 total in the first half of Unahotels, and for the usual Cinciarini: his best scorer with 20 points to which he also added 9 assists.

Turks in control – Led by point guard Jamar Smith, veteran ex Malaga and Kazan, the Turks managed to have control of the game for long stretches, exposing the limits of the Emilians and exalting their best men: above all the former Nba Sam Dekker and the play-shooter Ozmizrak. Reggio however fought to the best of his current possibilities and gave himself hope for the return match. Still without Candi, Diouf and the top scorer Olisevicius, now we need a practically perfect test on the Bosphorus.

Reggio Emilia: Cinciarini 20, Johnson 16, Thompson 9.

Bahcesehir: Jones 12, Smith 11, Dekker 10

April 20 – 11:11 pm

