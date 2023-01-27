Reggio Emilia, a man is harassed by his ex with 6,000 calls and 500 messages. She was arrested

In the Modena area one 39-year-old woman was arrested by the carabinieri of Castellarano (Reggio Emilia), on charges of having studdedin the last five months, theformer partner with approx 6 thousand calls and 500 messagesnet of anonymous phone calls, after the breakup of the relationship.

Reggio Emilia, a man is harassed by his ex-partner with 6,000 calls and 500 messages. The story

For the man there end from the relationwhich began last April and lasted a few months, is transformed in a nightmare. The former lover, now under house arrest at the disposal of the prosecutor, has specific precedents against another man.

At the end of December the stalker had been subjected to measure of the warning, followed by a complaint filed on January 23 by the victim, now exasperated by the constant phone calls and messages that arrive at all hours, even at night. The woman asked him to reconnect.

Reggio Emilia, a man is harassed by his ex-partner. She had a history of stalking

It didn’t help to block his number, because the stalker did not give up: she called the ex even with an anonymous number, showed up at her house and buzzed to get her to open up and even reached the man at work. Always rejected, the stalker threatened to divulge photos in which the victim of his harassment appeared naked. Yesterday the carabinieri surprised her once again at the ex’s house and arrested her in flagrante delicto.

