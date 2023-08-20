Community educator arrested and released for alleged sexual abuse

He allegedly had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl entrusted to him by her parents for a spiritual retreat in Rimini in preparation for Easter. It is for this reason, as reported by La Stampa, that Andrea Davoli, one of the provincial leaders of Gioventù Studentesca, was arrested “Don Giussani” of Reggio Emilia, a movement that refers to Communion and Liberation.



The abuses allegedly took place, writes the press, “inside the car, several times over the last few months of 2022 and until last May, in public car parks, after the prayer meetings and before taking 14-year-old Giulia (not her real name) back to her parents’ home in the hills above Reggio Emilia. Then, in Viserbella di Rimini, between 4 and 6 April, during a spiritual retreat in preparation for Holy Easter”.

The press continues: “The most serious abuse would have been committed by the teacher on the night of the spiritual retreat, taking advantage of what the prosecutor of the capital of Romagna defines as a “moment of anguish” for Giulia. The girl had quarreled with a man of her age and Davoli had welcomed her into his bedroom, consuming “a complete unprotected relationship” with her.

The Diocese has made it known that his suitability to teach has been revoked since the story emerged. Davoli was also suspended from all educational activities of Communion and Liberation. The fraternity, just on the eve of the 44th edition of the Rimini Meeting, expressed “displeasure and consternation for what emerges from the investigation underway by the judiciary against a person involved in the educational activity of the movement”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

