He was drunk and drugged while driving. The toxicological analyzes carried out on Orjol Lame gave a positive result: an investigation opened

It would have tested positive for various drugs and alcohol, Orjol Lame. The 30-year-old Albanian, last Sunday was driving the Fiat Stilo which crashed into an uninhabited rustic on the Via Emilia. In her accident her partner Shane died of her, their child Mattias and her brother and her sister, Resat and Rejana. Now he’s under investigation for multiple street murder.

A whole family destroyed in a few moments. On Sunday evening, a loud roar attracted the attention of those who live between Cadé and Villa Gaida, on the Via Emilia.

A Fiat Stilo, for reasons still to be clarified, went off the road and there it was crashed into an uninhabited cottage placed near the roadside. The impact was devastating, the boundary wall of the building crumbled and the car was completely crumpled.

Five people were traveling inside the vehicle, all very young. For four of them there was nothing to do. Shane Hyseni 22 years old, his younger brother and sister, Resat and Rejana 8 and 11 years old, and the little one Mattiasthe girl’s son, died practically on the spot.

The only one to survive was Orjol, the 30 years old partner of Shane and dad of Mattias. His conditions are desperate and he currently is hospitalized in the resuscitation ward of the Santa Maria Nuova hospital in Reggio Emilia.

The hospital ended up there too mother and grandmother of the four victimsthat when she arrived at the accident site on Sunday evening and saw the four white sheets lying on the ground, she couldn’t stand the pain.

Orjol Lame under investigation

In the last few hours the news regarding the results of the toxicological tests carried out on Orjol Lame, the 30-year-old who was driving the car.

The man, according to what was reported, would have turned out positive to various drugs and alcohol. He is now obviously under investigation for the crime of multiple street homicide.

The Prosecutor Marco Marano of the Reggio Emilia prosecutor has opened a file of investigation and the samples of the analyzes carried out on the 30-year-old were sent to the toxicological institute of Modena.

