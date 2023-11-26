Fear in Reggio Emilia, 23 year old girl sexually assaulted in the parking lot of a supermarket

There prosecutor’s office at the Court of Reggio Emilia, in agreement with the investigative findings of the Carabinieri, requested and obtained from the Court of Reggio Emilia a restrictive precautionary measure under the House arrest at the expense of man. For these reasons on the accusation of sexual violence the carabinieri of the Corso Cairoli station arrested a 55-year-old resident of Reggio Emilia, arrested at the end of the formalities available to the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office, directed by the prosecutor Calogero Gaetano Paci. The proceeding, in the preliminary investigation phase, will continue with the usual investigative investigations for the purpose of evaluations and determinations inherent to the exercise of criminal action.

The origin of the events occurred around 6.30pm on October 12th when the victim, a 23-year-old from Reggio Emilia, boarded her car parked in the car park of a Reggio Emilia supermarket and was about to start driving and saw the driver’s side door open. and a man who leaned into the passenger compartment trying to kiss her and, touching her breasts, going so far as to invite her to sit in the back seats to perform a sexual service. The girl’s clear reaction avoided further consequences. In fact, she managed to free herself and escape by car. Then the complaint was made to the police at the Corso Cairoli station who started the investigation.

