Reggio Emilia, the sad record: “We are in the province of Cutro”

The province of Reggio Emilia boasts a sad record, it is the one with the most anti-mafia prohibitions in all Italy: well 106. There ‘Ndrangheta in this Municipality – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – it has a very precise controlled denomination of origin: Cutrosadly known in the news these days for the massacre in which at least they lost their lives 79 migrants. From this town in the province of Crotone it arrived in postwar massive immigration, also accompanied by dozens of ‘Ndrangheta sent to forced residence. The cutresi have trained in this North corner one of the communities most numerous in Italy, very active in the construction industry. In short, there is a world behind an exploit that it has no precedent: with 106 anti-mafia disqualifications, Reggio Emilia is (by far) the province with the most measures in Italy. More than Salerno(about seventy), more than Catanzaro And Reggio Calabriarespectively slightly below and slightly above fifty.

In the 2019 – continues the Fact – the office anti-money laundering of the Bank of Italy had compiled a ranking of economies more infiltrate: Reggio was in thirteenth place; to the North was second only to Milan. The judicial outcome would seem to confirm the work of the investigators: i 26 appeals presented were all rejected from the Tar; another 6 also from the Council of State. We would then have to reflect on the percentage that remains out of these legal actions: the 75% of companies excluded from the whitelist did not even try to address the administrative judge. The owner of a well-known restaurant in the center says it almost as a joke, between a platter of cold cuts, a fried dumpling and a glass of Sangiovese: “Here we are in the province of Cutro“.

