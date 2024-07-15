Reggio Calabria, two dead fetuses found in a closet: 24-year-old mother investigated

Double infanticide. This is the criminal hypothesis for which the Reggio Calabria Public Prosecutor’s Office, directed by Giovanni Bombardieri, has opened an investigation against a 24-year-old girl living in the southern area of ​​the city. This is reported by theHandle.



The investigation was born from the discovery in a closet of two fetuses wrapped in a sheet by the mother of the suspect who immediately called the police. Hospitalized in the Obstetrics and Gynecology department of the Gom, where she had gone in recent days complaining of feeling unwell, the girl apparently gave birth in circumstances that still have to be reconstructed by the Reggio Calabria mobile squad.