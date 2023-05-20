Tragedy in Reggio Calabria, where this morning a man died after being overwhelmed by a tree that collapsed due to the strong wind. The accident took place in via San Giuseppe, in the Gebbione district, in the south of the city. Firefighters are working on site. Also present were the 118 doctors and the police. According to reports, the man was walking his dog when he was knocked over by the tree. The wave of bad weather that is affecting Calabria – for which the orange alert is in place over almost the entire region – has brought strong gusts of wind to Reggio.

“This pine forest has been abandoned for a lifetime, we have made many complaints, but it is abandoned. I knew the victim, she was a decent person. When the tree fell I was on the balcony, it was a fraction of a second,” a witness told Ansa. Then he added: “This tragedy should make us reflect because we have been fighting for years. We had pointed out that the trees were collapsing. The authorities must be careful, we have been reporting this looming danger for years. Last year the firefighters came and cut one down. I’m not blaming anyone but there’s too much hubris in this city for greenery. When there was the Forestale this villa was first prize, it was well-kept. Since the Forest Service no longer exists, the area has been abandoned”.

The gusts of wind have in fact caused the fall of other trees in the Calabrian city. The National Archaeological Museum, which houses the statues of the Riace Bronzes, was forced to close due to damage caused to the fencing of the construction site in Piazza De Nava. For security reasons, in fact, the sidewalk in front of the museum has been cordoned off, closing off the access road to the MARRC. The director and staff have evacuated visitors to the museum safely, which will reopen to the public when security conditions permit. Due to the weather alert, all city cemeteries are also closed.